Investigation underway after Mass. State Police trooper shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts State Police trooper was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Springfield late Thursday night.
According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio, the trooper was shot and injured around 11:25 p.m. while responding to the shots fired call at 195 Nursery Street. The Massachusetts State Police Association said the trooper has a lot to be thankful for.
The trooper was conscious and alert after being shot, Procopio said. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
The trooper, whose identity has not been made public, responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Nursery Street along with a Springfield Police officer.
The trooper was shot as he arrived in the area, according to Procopio. The Springfield officer provided emergency medical aid until first responders arrived.
Procopio added that preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot passed through part of the cruiser before hitting the trooper. The investigation is ongoing.
The trooper who was shot is assigned to the State Police-Springfield Barracks. He graduated from the State Police Academy in May 2020.
It is unknown if a suspect has been apprehended.
Col. Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, issued the following statement:
“I commend our Trooper for his proactive response to the shot-spotter alert that led to his being shot. He rushed to a scene where he knew violence was occurring, in order to investigate and end a threat to public safety. I am also extremely grateful to the Springfield officer who cared for our injured Trooper at the scene, to the EMTs who treated him and took him to the hospital, and to the medical professionals who cared for him there. Last night’s shooting once again underscores the dangers faced on any given shift by Massachushetts State Troopers and all police officers who protect our communities. Again we are reminded — as if any reminder was necessary— that no tour of duty is routine or predictable for law enforcement officers. We continue to investigate the incident so that we may identity and hold accountable the person or persons responsible for this violent act, and we will continue to provide all necessary support to the Trooper involved.”Colonel Christopher S. Mason