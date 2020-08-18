Investigation continues after 2 found dead in submerged vehicle; police ask for public’s help

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the deaths of two people who were found inside of a submerged vehicle in the Reserved Channel last Friday.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the victims, 21-year-olds Tatianna Morales, of New Bedford, and Djovany Pierre, of Roxbury, were reported missing last Wednesday, one day after Morale’s Ford Escape was seen on surveillance footage crashing through a wooden guardrail and into the water.

Rollins said her goal is to find answers for the loved ones of both Morales and Pierre.

It’s unclear at this time how Morales and Pierre knew one another.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at (617) 727-8817.