Inmate gets more time for attacking jail guard

BOSTON (AP) ─ An inmate at a Boston jail is staying behind bars for an additional six to seven years for attacking and severely injuring a guard.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Giovanni Buchanan was sentenced Wednesday for attacking a correctional officer at the Nashua Street Jail on Jan. 10, 2019.

The Suffolk district attorney says Buchanan will serve the sentence after his current three- to four-year sentence for a drug conviction is completed.

Buchanan and his cellmate punched and kicked the officer over a disagreement about standard jail protocol.

The officer was treated at a hospital for a concussion and other injuries that still affect him.