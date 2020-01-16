Inmate gets more time for attacking jail guard

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) ─ An inmate at a Boston jail is staying behind bars for an additional six to seven years for attacking and severely injuring a guard.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Giovanni Buchanan was sentenced Wednesday for attacking a correctional officer at the Nashua Street Jail on Jan. 10, 2019.

The Suffolk district attorney says Buchanan will serve the sentence after his current three- to four-year sentence for a drug conviction is completed.

Buchanan and his cellmate punched and kicked the officer over a disagreement about standard jail protocol.

The officer was treated at a hospital for a concussion and other injuries that still affect him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com