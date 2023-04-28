ROCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after infant remains were discovered at a regional recycling facility, according to Cape and Island District Attorney Robert Galibois.

Galibois said the remains of a newborn fetus were found Thursday at a facility in Rochester.

Investigators believe the mother may live on, have ties to or recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard.

Anyone who has any information regarding the remains or the mother is urged to contact Massachusetts State Trooper Dustin Shaw at (508) 790-5799.