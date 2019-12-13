In wake of Boston woman’s murder, city issues guidelines for nightlife security, safety

BOSTON (WPRI) — Months after a woman was kidnapped and murdered soon after leaving a Boston nightclub, city officials released a guide of suggested measures to ensure the safety of clubgoers.

The guide is geared toward the owners of nightclubs and other licensed establishments in the city and offers recommendations including adding additional security cameras, hiring additional security guards and ensuring employees are properly trained.

It also suggests businesses provide phone charging stations and coat checks for their patrons.

“Going out in Boston should be a fun, safe, and enjoyable experience for everyone, but we’ve seen cases where people are victimized — especially young women,” Mayor Marty Walsh said. “No one should ever feel unsafe in our City. It’s critical that we work collaboratively to make sure our bars, nightclubs and other establishments keep their patrons and staff safe.”

Doug Bacon, president of Red Paint Hospitality Group, said his staff has already begun taking the extra steps — adding that safety should always be a number one priority.

“We’re very conscious of watching, especially for young women, we’re watching for people who might be alone or might be at risk,” he said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the guidelines also improve communication between the businesses and police.

“We should be working together to protect the people in this city,” Gross said.

The suggested guidelines come months after Jassy Correia, 23, was kidnapped and murdered after leaving a Boston nightclub. Her body was found inside suspect Louis Coleman’s car following a traffic stop in Delaware.

Walsh said he hopes businesses heed these guidelines in an effort to prevent another tragedy.

“One tragedy is just too much,” he said.