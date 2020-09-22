In-person learning draws ire of Mass. teachers; 11 COVID-19 deaths

BOSTON (AP) — A major Massachusetts teachers union is accusing the state’s top education official of pressuring more than a dozen school districts for asking them to come up with plans for in-person learning.

The Boston Herald reports Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, wrote in a letter to 16 districts currently teaching only remotely that he wants a timeline by which they anticipate providing in-person instruction for most students.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association president said the state has failed to provide adequate guidance for schools to open safely.

Massachusetts reported 11 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 140 newly confirmed cases Tuesday.

