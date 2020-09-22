CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
In-person learning draws ire of Mass. teachers; 11 COVID-19 deaths

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — A major Massachusetts teachers union is accusing the state’s top education official of pressuring more than a dozen school districts for asking them to come up with plans for in-person learning.

The Boston Herald reports Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, wrote in a letter to 16 districts currently teaching only remotely that he wants a timeline by which they anticipate providing in-person instruction for most students.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association president said the state has failed to provide adequate guidance for schools to open safely.

Massachusetts reported 11 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 140 newly confirmed cases Tuesday.

