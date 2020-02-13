‘I got my life back!’: Natick OD victim thanks officer who revived her

NATICK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Months after being revived from an overdose, a Natick woman is thanking the police officer who gave her a second chance at life.

The woman dropped a letter off at the Natick Police Department earlier this week, according to Boston 25.

In a Facebook post, the Natick Police Department shared the letter saying, “this makes it all worthwhile.”

In the letter, the woman said she overdosed for the last time in August and immediately went to detox the following day.

“Due to you guys saving my life through CPR, and Narcan, I got my life back!” she wrote.

Since then, the woman wrote that she has been able to keep a steady job, get custody of her daughter back and earned her family’s trust back. She also said she is in good mental health.

“I actually am able to say I love myself, and who I am,” she wrote.

Below is the full text from the letter.

“I overdosed for the last time in August. It was a major wake up call. I went to detox the next day and haven’t used since. Due to you guys saving my life through CPR and Narcan. I got my life back! Here’s what giving me life gave me:

– Ability to keep a steady job

– Custody of my daughter back

– Good mental health

– True happiness and I actually am able to say I love myself, and who I am.

– I got my family back, and they allow me to live with them, also have earned their trust back

– Today I celebrate 5 months sober!

Thank you guys for everything you do! Keep up the hard work! Lots of love.”