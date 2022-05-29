BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Cape Cod man is accused of threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location, according to Barnstable police.

Justin Moreira, 29, of Hyannis was taken into custody on Saturday after Barnstable and Yarmouth police received multiple reports about a threatening Facebook post.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Moreira’s home and found no firearms, according to police.

Moreira is charged with Making Terroristic Threats and ordered held without bail. He is due in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information regarding the incident or the suspect is encouraged to report it.