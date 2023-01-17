COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Cohasset woman who’s been missing for more than two weeks will be charged with murder, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Brian Walshe, 47, is now accused of killing his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was first reported missing earlier this month. Her body has not yet been found.

The mother of three was last seen by a relative early on Jan. 1, when it is believed she left her home in a rideshare bound for Logan Airport.

Investigators confirmed Ana Walshe had booked a flight to Washington, D.C., where she works, but never boarded the plane.

Brian Walshe has been in custody since he was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The investigation into Ana Walshe’s disappearance took a grisly turn when detectives found a bloody knife in the couple’s basement.

Watch: Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey statement (Story continues below.)

Brian Walshe was also seen on surveillance video at a home improvement store buying hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning supplies the day after his wife disappeared.

Detectives said they discovered possible evidence which searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody last week, but have not yet disclosed what was found.

Morrissey said Brian Walshe could be arraigned on the upgraded charges as early as Wednesday.