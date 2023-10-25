GARDNER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office has issued a murder warrant for Aaron Pennington in Gardner District Court.

The 33-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of his wife Breanne Pennington on Sunday.

The DA’s office says Gardner police were called to the couple’s home after their four children left and went to a neighbor’s house.

Police found Breanne fatally shot inside the Cherry Street home.

Aaron reportedly left the home around 9 a.m. in a white BMW. His vehicle was later found down a wooded trail off Kenton Street in Gardner.

Police searched the area but were unable to find him.

The investigation into the homicide and Aaron’s whereabouts remains ongoing. Anyone who sees him should call police.

Police say no one should approach Pennington, as he may be armed.

(Courtesy: Worcester County District Attorney’s Office)

(Courtesy: Worcester County District Attorney’s Office)