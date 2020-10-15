Housing activists march to Gov. Baker’s home to push bill

Housing activists erect a sign in front of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s house, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Swampscott, Mass. The protesters were calling on the governor to support more robust protections against evictions and foreclosures during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Housing activists marched to Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott on Wednesday to call on him to support more robust protections against evictions and foreclosures during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

About 100 to 150 protesters said the Republican governor and Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts Legislature need to back a comprehensive eviction prevention measure to help stabilize renters, homeowners and small landlords for a year as Massachusetts weathers the COVID-19 crisis.

Baker on Monday unveiled a $171 million initiative he said will help tenants and landlords cope with the fiscal challenges of the ongoing epidemic. Advocates say it doesn’t go far enough.