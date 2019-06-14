‘House of Horrors’ trial wraps up, case now up to judge

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The bench trial of Erika Murray, the Blackstone mother accused of killing one of her babies and putting others in danger – wrapped up with closing arguments Friday.
Murray’s fate is now up to the judge – who will decide the case on a later date.
The 35-year-old Murray was charged after the discovery of three babies’ bodies in her trash-strewn and vermin-infested Blackstone home in 2014.
A judge earlier this week dismissed one of two murder charges against Murray because it could not be determined if one of the babies found in the home was born alive.
Four living children also lived in the home, which has since been demolished.
The defense and prosecution’s closing arguments ended in a similar manner, but where they differ is Erika Murray’s state of mind.
Her defense claims Murray was not mentally healthy and that she did not have the capacity to understand the extent of the squalid conditions of her home. The defense also argues she did not realize the home’s condition was a potential danger to her family (and pets) and that every action she made was dictated by her overwhelming fear of abandonment by her boyfriend, Ray Rivera.
The prosecution claims Murray knew what she was doing and created two different worlds in her head, one for the wanted children, and one for the unwanted.
When making the case for Murray’s sanity, the prosecution also pointed to text messages Murray sent to her son after he tipped off a neighbor about the condition of their home.
“How could you do this to me?” Murray texted her son.