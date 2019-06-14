‘House of Horrors’ trial wraps up, case now up to judge

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — The bench trial of Erika Murray, the Blackstone mother accused of killing one of her babies and putting others in danger – wrapped up with closing arguments Friday.

Murray’s fate is now up to the judge – who will decide the case on a later date.

The 35-year-old Murray was charged after the discovery of three babies’ bodies in her trash-strewn and vermin-infested Blackstone home in 2014.

A judge earlier this week dismissed one of two murder charges against Murray because it could not be determined if one of the babies found in the home was born alive.

Four living children also lived in the home, which has since been demolished.

The defense and prosecution’s closing arguments ended in a similar manner, but where they differ is Erika Murray’s state of mind.

Her defense claims Murray was not mentally healthy and that she did not have the capacity to understand the extent of the squalid conditions of her home. The defense also argues she did not realize the home’s condition was a potential danger to her family (and pets) and that every action she made was dictated by her overwhelming fear of abandonment by her boyfriend, Ray Rivera.

On murder charge, defense says there’s no evidence showing that a homicide happened. Even with the live birth, no evidence of neglect or that house conditions caused death. “Can’t be held criminally responsible…because of the decision of a home delivery.” @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 14, 2019

Defense: “Commonwealth has no established that Erika was aware of the squalor or the risks that the house posed” and did not prove that the house created a risk of serious bodily injury. @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 14, 2019

Defense: “No evidence anyone suffered any injury as a result of the filth” of the house. Said two older kids weren’t at risk of ingesting feces because they were too old by the time younger two kids were born. No evidence filth would be likely to cause permanent disfigurement. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 14, 2019

The prosecution claims Murray knew what she was doing and created two different worlds in her head, one for the wanted children, and one for the unwanted.

Prosecution on possibility of a baby born alive and then died. Using same part of Murray’s interview with police as defense but said the fact Murray told police if a neighbor’s kid looked to be dying she would call 911, but didn’t with her own.. . @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 14, 2019

…suggests that she had two different worlds. One set of rules for the wanted and neighbor’s babies. And one set of rules for the unwanted babies. @wpri12 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) June 14, 2019

When making the case for Murray’s sanity, the prosecution also pointed to text messages Murray sent to her son after he tipped off a neighbor about the condition of their home.

“How could you do this to me?” Murray texted her son.