TRURO, Mass. (WPRI) — A house exploded in Truro, Massachusetts, overnight sparking a massive fire.

Flames were seen shooting from the home on First Light Lane just around midnight.

The home was leveled by the explosion and debris was scattered down the street, according to Boston news outlets. Several nearby homes also sustained damage.

Some neighbors posted on social media that the blast shook their homes.

“We’re not sure what happened. Obviously a catastrophic explosion at the location. The state police are on scene, we’re investigating the cause,” Fire Chief Tim Collins said.

No one was inside the home at the time of the explosion and no injuries were reported.

This comes one week after a house explosion in Berlin, Massachusetts, that killed a 79-year-old woman and injured her daughter.