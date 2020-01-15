Holy Cross women’s rowing record-holder killed in Florida crash

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WPRI) ─ A student and member of the College of the Holy Cross’ rowing team was killed after a van she was in with her teammates collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the college said Grace Rett, a sophomore English and psychology major from Uxbridge, Mass., was killed. Police said she had just turned 20 on Tuesday.

The van Rett was in was one of two vans carrying the rowing team ─ which was in Florida for a week-long winter training camp. Several members of the rowing team were injured in the crash.

Police said a preliminary police investigation showed the van had turned left into the path of the oncoming pickup truck. Rett had been in the right front passenger seat.

Rett had set a world record last month for indoor rowing, reaching a total of 383,000 meters over more than 62 hours, the college said.

“The College’s thoughts and prayers are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates at this time,” the college said.

The college said its president, Rev. Philip Boroughs, and athletics director, Marcus Blossom, are en route to Florida to support the team.