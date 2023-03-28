BOSTON (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after hoax calls disrupted the school day in more than two dozen Massachusetts districts.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that schools in at least 28 districts received unfounded active shooter threats Tuesday, including Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and Taunton.

Several schools across the Bay State initiated shelter-in-place or lockdown protocols as a result, though all were lifted once officers determined the buildings were secure.

The so-called “swatting” calls came in one day after an actual school shooting in Nashville left six people dead, including three children.

Rhode Island State Police are also investigating after 14 districts received fake calls Monday morning, all of which investigators believe were made by the same person.

The Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center is working to track down whoever is responsible for the hoax calls.

Anyone found guilty of making hoax phone calls could face felony charges.