Historic Plymouth Rock damaged by vandals

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after vandals damaged the iconic Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts, along with several other monuments in the area.

The landmark, which famously has the year 1620 chiseled into it, was found Monday covered in red spray paint.

Photos posted on social media showed the Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers and a seashell-shaped sign were also defaced.

Plymouth Town Manager Mellisa Arrighi said they will be cleaning up the damage and that police are investigating.

We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor — Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020

This year, the town is commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock.