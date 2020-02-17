Historic Plymouth Rock damaged by vandals

Breaking News
Police searching for missing Cranston woman, 87
Massachusetts

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after vandals damaged the iconic Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts, along with several other monuments in the area.

The landmark, which famously has the year 1620 chiseled into it, was found Monday covered in red spray paint.

Photos posted on social media showed the Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers and a seashell-shaped sign were also defaced.

Plymouth Town Manager Mellisa Arrighi said they will be cleaning up the damage and that police are investigating.

This year, the town is commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock.

  • Plymouth vandalism, courtesy Peter Sullivan
  • Plymouth vandalism, courtesy Paul Mitrano
  • Plymouth vandalism, courtesy Betty Cavacco
  • Plymouth vandalism, courtesy Betty Cavacco
  • Plymouth vandalism, courtesy Betty Cavacco
  • Plymouth vandalism, courtesy Betty Cavacco

