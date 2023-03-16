(WPRI) — Two hikers were rescued overnight this week after heavy snow from the nor’easter left them stranded in Mount Washington State Forest, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One hiker called 911 around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and said he and his friend went for a hike on the Alander Trail but with bad weather and the dark, he and his friend could no longer see trail markings to make it back to their cabin.

The man added they couldn’t retrace their steps because of the snow.

A search and rescue team was assembled and first responders cleared the roads between the command post and the entrance to the forest trail to get snowmobiles to them.

Power was shut off to downed lines by 11:15 p.m. and the rescue team moved toward the trail until the snow was too deep for the snowmobiles, state police said, forcing them to walk two miles into the forest.

The hikers, only identified as two men ages 47 and 53, were found around 2:30 a.m. They were uninjured, but were suffering from fatigue and cold temperatures, state police said.

Everyone began the hike out of the woods and got back to a Department of Conservation and Recreation headquarters building near the trail entrance just after 4:45 a.m.

The hikers were then taken to the hospital for evaluation.