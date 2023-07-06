EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — More than two dozen undetonated commercial-grade fireworks shells washed up on a Martha’s Vineyard beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to Chappaquiddick Island and removed 25 “highly hazardous” unexploded shells from the beach.

The fireworks shells were traced back to a fireworks show conducted by Central Maine Pyrotechnics, during which investigators believe the undetonated shells were intentionally dumped into the ocean.

Massachusetts State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey issued an immediate threat suspension to Central Maine Pyrotechnics as a result, which prohibits the vendor from conducting future fireworks displays pending the outcome of a hearing later this month.

While all of the known shells have been safely removed from the beach, the Department of Fire Services is concerned that more may wash up.

Anyone who spots an unfamiliar object resembling one of the undetonated fireworks shells is urged to not go near it and to instead call 911.

(Courtesy: Massachusetts Department of Fire Services)

