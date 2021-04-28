CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Healey: Vaccines should be required for public employees

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Maura Healey_118169

In this Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 photo, Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Maura Healey stands for a portrait before an interview with The Associated Press in Boston. Healey will become the nation’s first openly gay state attorney general when she takes office in January. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for public employees.

Healy is seen as a possible candidate for governor next year.

She is saying it is a matter of public safety.

The Democrat said Tuesday during an appearance on Boston Public Radio that public employees should be vaccinated because they are interacting with the public.

She said people have a right to refuse a vaccine or seek a health or religious exemption, but suggested those abstaining may effectively forfeit the right to public-sector employment.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has hesitated to mandate vaccines.

Baker has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

