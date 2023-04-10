BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will join other officials Monday afternoon to announce plans to protect access to abortion medication.

The 1 p.m. announcement comes after a federal court ruling suspended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, which has been used for decades.

“Medication abortion is safe, effective and legal. Mifepristone has been used safely for more than 20 years and is the gold standard,” Healey said. “This is yet another attempt by extremists to ban abortion nationwide. But we are prepared to take immediate action to protect access to this important medication.”

Access to mifepristone is being questioned after two federal judges had conflicting rulings over its legality last week.

President Joe Biden previously said his administration would fight the Texas ruling.

“Patients in Massachusetts will continue to have access to mifepristone,” Healey said. “We stand for civil rights and freedom, and we will always protect access to reproductive health care.”

Planned Parenthood also plans to have a news conference about the abortion medication Monday.