ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — While many people are looking for a new home, the prices aren’t budging.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is hitting the road on Tuesday to discuss her administration’s efforts to lower housing costs in the Bay State, and one of her first stops is in Attleboro.

The Healey Administration announced a $4 billion plan to address those concerns called the Affordable Homes Act. The bill will be the largest investment in housing in the state’s history.

The money will be used to support the production, preservation and rehabilitation of more than 65,000 homes. Additionally, $1.6 billion will go to repairing, rehabilitating and modernizing the state’s 43,000 public housing units.

In Attleboro, Healey will visit several downtown housing developments including a project supported by the Housing Development Incentive Program.

Last week, Healey wasn’t shying away from the high costs of living in the Commonwealth saying the state has some of the lowest homeownership in the country.

“We need more housing, we need cheaper housing, I’ve said from the outside, I don’t want people leaving Massachusetts. It’s an awesome place, there’s so much that’s great about our state. But one thing that isn’t great, and I’m being honest with the public about this, is our housing cost,” she said.

The plan still needs approval from the legislature although Healey did sign three executive orders related to it.