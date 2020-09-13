Hanscom Airman killed in vehicle accident in Kuwait

BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Department of Defense has identified a Massachusetts Airman who was killed in a non-combat related accident in Kuwait.

Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan, 26, was conducting a routine patrol outside the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base on September 12 when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Department of Defense. Two other Airmen sustained minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Airman Phan, of Anaheim, California, served with the 66th Security Forces Squadron at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts since October 2018.

“Senior Airman Jason Phan was an exceptionally noble servant to the nation and his fellow Airmen,” 66th Security Forces Squadron Commander Maj. Shane Watts said. “His tireless commitment to master his craft made him a credible and reliable teammate in critical situations. But it was his genuine enthusiasm and selfless devotion to others that defined the depth of his character and inspiration to his peers and leaders. Jason lived with passion and shared compassion with purpose to everyone. He will be sorely missed by the Defenders here, and I’m extremely grateful for and humbled by his service. My deepest sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Airman Phan’s remains will be flown back to the United States at a yet-to-be-determined date.