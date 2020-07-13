CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Gyms reopen, duck boat tours resume as Boston enters Phase 3

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston skyline (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Gyms in Boston are welcoming back members and the iconic duck boat tours are rolling out again as the city enters the third phase of its coronavirus economic restart.

Boston begins Phase 3 on Monday, a week after most of the rest of Massachusetts, allowing museums, movie theaters, historical sites and gyms to reopen with certain restrictions.

The New England Aquarium and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum are among those expected to reopen this week.

Boston Duck Tours are also beginning on Monday. The company says it’s limiting the number of people on the duck boats so guests can socially distance and are requiring face masks for staff and guests.

