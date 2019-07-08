Groundbreaking for Worcester ballpark scheduled

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction is set to begin on the $100 million Polar Park in Worcester later this week.

The 10,000 seat stadium will be the new home to the Boston Red Sox minor league affiliate called the WooSox.

It’s been nearly one year since PawSox officials announced the team would be moving to Worcester.

The new park will be used year-round and include meeting rooms, function rooms, a pedestrian promenade, restaurants and hotels.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday. The PawSox officially move to Worcester in 2021.