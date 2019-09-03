Green Beret remembered as a soldier, father, friend

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — A Green Beret from Massachusetts killed during combat operation in Afghanistan last month was remembered at his funeral not just as a soldier, but as a father, friend and loving fiance.

Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon-Figueroa was laid to rest Tuesday at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, shortly after a funeral service at Bethany Assembly of God Church.

His 9-year-old daughter, Angie, moved mourners to tears when she read a letter to her father that said “Dear Papi, thank you for being a great hero and a great daddy. Thank you for defending our country and for always loving me.”

The 31-year-old native of Puerto Rico and longtime Chicopee resident was one of two Green Berets killed Aug. 21 as a result of small arms fire in Faryab Province.

