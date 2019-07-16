Gov. Charlie Baker: Trump’s tweets ‘shameful and racist’

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday condemned President Donald Trump’s attack on Twitter aimed at four Democratic congresswomen of color.

The Massachusetts governor, a frequent Trump critic, told reporters that Trump’s tweets were “shameful and racist,” adding that they “send a horrid, debilitating, hateful message that there’s just no place for in public discourse.”

Baker said he hopes other Republicans reject Trump’s tweets.

“Everybody, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican and independent or whatever, if you’re serving in public life, you must know that a big part of your job is to represent everybody,” Baker said. “You’re not going to agree with everybody, but you represent everybody, and you need to demonstrate that with your words and your deeds.”

Trump tweeted over the weekend that four congresswomen of color, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Boston, should go back to the “broken and crime-infested” countries they came from. All are American citizens, and three were born in the U.S., including Pressley.

On Monday, Trump emphatically defended his tweet.

“If you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now,” he said.

Pressley on Sunday tweeted: “THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify every day.”GOP governor: Trump’s tweets “shameful and racist”