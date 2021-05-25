Baker signs bill to build new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a $400 million spending bill to finance construction of a new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to replace the facility that was the site of one of the deadliest coronavirus outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the nation.

The new facility would replace a building that dates to the 1950s, which some said contributed to the deaths last spring of 76 veteran residents who contracted COVID-19.

The new facility, scheduled for completion in 2026, would be an eight-story building with 235 beds, mostly private rooms and bathrooms, more open spaces, an adult day health center and other upgrades.

