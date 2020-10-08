Gov. Charlie Baker to be honored with bobblehead doll

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 file photo Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, in Boston. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 said they are taking preorders for Baker bobblehead dolls, and said $5 from the $25 cost of each one will be donated to the Protect The Heroes fund’s 100 Million Mask Challenge that pays for protective equipment for health care workers nationwide. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is getting the bobblehead treatment for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Thursday unveiled plans for a Baker bobblehead doll and said $5 from the $25 cost of each one will be donated to the Protect The Heroes fund’s 100 Million Mask Challenge that pays for protective equipment for health care workers nationwide.

Sales of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, several other governors and others have raised $275,000 for the challenge.

The Baker bobblehead features the Republican governor, wearing a blue shirt and light blue tie, standing at a podium.