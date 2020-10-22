Gov. Charlie Baker announces $774M economic stimulus package

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced a $774 million plan Thursday that he said will help stabilize the state’s economy as Massachusetts continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes $115 million for local businesses that have been particularly hard hit by virus restrictions, especially in the early days of the pandemic.

The plan also includes money to help stabilize housing, including preserving affordable housing, expand workforce training programs, expand broadband access particularly in the western part of the state and generate new economic development.

About $175 million of the package needs legislative approval, Baker said.