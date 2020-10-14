Gov. Baker tries to restart Massachusetts budget debate

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker tried to restart the debate over the state budget Wednesday by submitting a spending plan for the current fiscal year that is higher than the proposal he submitted in January, just before COVID-19 gripped the state.

The budget Baker is proposing is for the 2021 fiscal year that began July 1. The new budget he released Wednesday would spend $45.5 billion.

That’s about a billion more than the original budget plan he proposed in January, in part by relying on federal relief funds and drawing $1.35 billion from the state’s “rainy day” fund.

Lawmakers must approve the plan.