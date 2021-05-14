Gov. Baker to update Massachusetts reopening plans next week

People wear face masks out of concern for the coronavirus as they wait to enter a supermarket Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said in a tweet Friday that he’ll update the state’s reopening plans early next week.

Baker’s comments came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

Currently masks are still required in Massachusetts in all indoor public settings and outdoors where individuals are unable to socially distance from each other.

The new @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.



Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return to our new normal. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 14, 2021

The number of Massachusetts cities and towns considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has shrunk to just six, the fifth consecutive week the number has fallen.

More than 3.1 million people are fully vaccinated in the state, according to the most recent data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health on Friday.

Health officials also reported 39,481 new positive cases and that an additional 18 people had died after contracting the virus.

The data shows 376 people currently hospitalized with the COVID-19 in the state, with 104 patients in the intensive care unit and 63 on ventilators.