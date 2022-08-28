BOSTON, (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is expected to give an update on the MBTA’s Orange Line work this afternoon.

Baker will be joined by Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and transportation officials at 2 p.m. at the State Street MBTA Station to see the progress being made first hand.

It’s been just over a week now since the Orange Line shutdown and shuttle buses started in rotation.

Improvements being made to the line include replacing 3,500 feet of almost 40-year-old tracks, which typically handle about 100,000 trips per weekday.

“Bus only lanes” have since rolled out across the city to make space for the dozens of buses brought in to help.