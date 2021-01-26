Watch Live: Gov. Baker delivers annual State of Commonwealth address

BOSTON (AP) — When Gov. Charlie Baker delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday evening, he’ll be facing a much different landscape than he did a year ago.

Instead of talking to a packed Massachusetts House chamber, Baker will instead be delivering his speech in a largely empty Statehouse as the state continues to grapple with the fallout of a global pandemic.

Watch Baker’s speech live at 7 p.m. right here on WPRI.com and through the 12 News app.

In last year’s address, the only epidemic Baker mentioned was the state’s struggle to combat an ongoing opioid crisis.

In the 12 months since then, another scourge, the coronavirus pandemic, has become a nearly all-consuming task for Baker.

On Tuesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 2,215 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 280 new probable cases. Another 41 people died after contracting the disease, and 1,951 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the state.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »