BOSTON (AP) — An executive order issued by Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday aims to cut economic ties between Massachusetts and the Russian government following the invasion of Ukraine.

The order directs all executive branch agencies “to review and terminate any contracts with any Russian state-owned company.”

The order also instructs agencies “to review any partnership, affiliation, or exchange with any Russian state-owned company, Russian government controlled entity, or Russian governmental body.”

“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” Baker said in a press release. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine.”

The Republican is encouraging independent agencies and authorities, public education institutions, and other constitutional offices to adopt similar policies.

The order also directs the state Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and other agencies to support Ukrainian immigrants and refugees fleeing the conflict.