Baker rips into Trump over ‘baseless claims’ of fraud

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker ripped into President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans who are supporting Trump’s refusal to accept the results of last week’s presidential election, saying it’s harming the country.

Baker said he’s dismayed to hear baseless claims coming from the president about alleged voter fraud.

“I can’t think of a worse time to stall a transition then amid a deadly pandemic that the federal government continues to own primary responsibility for responding to,” he said.

He said what Trump is doing isn’t in the best interest of the country and erodes trust in the election system.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday there’s no reason for alarm as Trump, backed by Republicans in Congress, mounts unfounded legal challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

