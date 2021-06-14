Gov. Baker releases $2.65 billion capital budget plan

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker released a $2.65 billion capital budget plan Monday that he said would make investments in housing, transportation, climate resiliency, health and human services, and education.

Baker said as the state emerges from the pandemic, the capital plan would strengthen and modernize infrastructure throughout the state while expanding opportunities.

The plan would also cover the state’s share of costs for the redevelopment of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

Baker said his administration is also applying for federal funds to help pay for the construction.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the state-run facility last year killed 76 veteran residents