Gov. Baker: Phase 2 of reopening Massachusetts will start Monday

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced on Saturday that Phase 2 of reopening the Commonwealth will begin on Monday.
Businesses that are eligible to open must comply with mandatory safety standards.
The following businesses that will be eligible to reopen in step one of Phase 2 on June 8 (with some restrictions) include:
- Retail, with occupancy limits
- Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance
- Restaurants, outdoor table service only
- Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings
- Warehouses and distribution centers
- Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring
- Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements
- Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance
- Outdoor recreation facilities
- Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions
- Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10
- Driving and flight schools
- Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours
- Funeral homes, with occupancy limits
Indoor table service at restaurants will be able to reopen during step two of Phase Two. That date has not been determined yet.
Other close-contact personal service businesses that can open during step two include:
- Hair removal and replacement
- Nail care
- Skin care
- Massage therapy
- Makeup salons and makeup application services
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo, piercing and body art services
- Personal training, with restrictions
