Gov. Baker: Phase 2 of reopening Massachusetts will start Monday

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced on Saturday that Phase 2 of reopening the Commonwealth will begin on Monday.

Businesses that are eligible to open must comply with mandatory safety standards.

The following businesses that will be eligible to reopen in step one of Phase 2 on June 8 (with some restrictions) include:

Retail, with occupancy limits

Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance

Restaurants, outdoor table service only

Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings

Warehouses and distribution centers

Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring

Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements

Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance

Outdoor recreation facilities

Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions

Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10

Driving and flight schools

Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours

Funeral homes, with occupancy limits

Indoor table service at restaurants will be able to reopen during step two of Phase Two. That date has not been determined yet.

Other close-contact personal service businesses that can open during step two include:

Hair removal and replacement

Nail care

Skin care

Massage therapy

Makeup salons and makeup application services

Tanning salons

Tattoo, piercing and body art services

Personal training, with restrictions

