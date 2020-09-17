Gov. Baker: Flu shots will help ease any new COVID-19 surge

BOSTON (AP) — Getting a flu shot this year is one of the best ways to help the state guard against a spike in demand for health care services caused by any potential new surge in COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday at a press conference.

Public health officials have warned that an increase in both diseases could put pressure on the state’s hospitals and health care system.

Baker also said the state must push harder to make sure all students receive a flu shot. He said the current vaccination rate for elementary students is 81%, but the state can do better.

