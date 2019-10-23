Gov. Baker files appeal in response to vaping ban ruling

BOSTON (WPRI) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has filed an appeal after a state judge ruled the four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products would be lifted on Monday, Oct. 28, unless the administration makes changes.

In response to the growing number of lung illnesses and deaths related to vaping and the use of e-cigarette products, Gov. Baker issued what many call a controversial ban on vaping products.

While Baker defended his decision, saying, “it seemed like the right choice, and I stand by it,” others have voiced their displeasure.

The Vaping Trade Association recently requested an injunction to lift the ban and a family who owns multiple vaping shops in Massachusetts filed a lawsuit to lift the ban, claiming it would have a major negative impact on their business.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins said the possibility of lifting the ban would, “contravene the public interest.”

In response to the court’s decision on Monday, Baker said, “we always said that we knew the courts were probably going to be part of this process. But for us the public health issues associated with this outweighed the negative consequences, which are real, and we understand that associated with the ban in the first place.”

State health officials said there have been 29 confirmed or probable vaping-related illnesses in Massachusetts. Earlier this month, Massachusetts Department of Health officials announced a woman in her 60’s from Hampshire County died due to a “vaping-associated lung injury,” becoming the first vaping-related death reported in Massachusetts.