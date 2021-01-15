Gov. Baker: Feds need to do a better job on vaccine pipeline

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Bakers says the federal government needs to do a better job letting states know how much vaccine they can expect to receive so they can best plan how to vaccinate their residents.

Baker said Friday that currently, Massachusetts receives just a week’s notice, adding to the frustration around how best to plan the state’s vaccination effort.

Also Friday, the first COVID-19 mass vaccination facility in Massachusetts is opening at the home of the New England Patriots.

And Barnstable County officials said Thursday they plan to open five regional vaccination clinics on Cape Cod as early as next month.

The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 5,704 new coronavirus cases Friday, and an additional 75 people had died after contracting COVID-19.

The data also reported 2,201 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, with 451 patients in the intensive care unit.