Gov. Baker defends decision to temporarily ban vaping products

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Governor Charlie Baker is doubling down on his decision to temporarily ban sales of vaping products in Massachusetts.

“It seemed like the right choice and I stand by it,” Baker said Thursday, two days after announcing a statewide ban on e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The ban has been praised by the American Lung Association but has been criticized by vape companies and customers, who believe vaping is a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “While e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit some people and harm others, scientists still have a lot to learn about whether e-cigarettes are effective for quitting smoking.”

Baker said the statewide decision was made after receiving information from other states and having had discussions with the CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and medical experts in Massachusetts.

“The 120 days gives us the ability to work with them to try to figure out exactly what it is that’s driving these illnesses, and in some cases fatalities, that are associated with vaping and to put a regulatory framework in place to deal with it,” Baker said.

When asked about the impact this ban is having on vaping businesses, which are mostly “mom-and-pop” shops, Baker said, “I totally get that there is disruption associated with this.”

“This was not an easy decision for us. We considered all of the available issues, including issues associated with economic dislocation,” Baker said. “But once we had met with all the medical experts, to do nothing was not a viable option based on the data they shared with us and the points they made about the seriousness of this public health crisis.”

The national death toll from vaping-related illnesses has risen to 12.

The CDC reports there have been 805 cases of lung injury from 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Illnesses have been confirmed in all New England states except Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

The CDC and FDA, along with local and state health departments, said they are investigating, “a multistate outbreak of lung injury associated with e-cigarette product (devices, liquids, refill pods and/or cartridges) use.”

One day after Baker banned the sale of vaping products in Massachusetts, Governor Gina Raimondo announced a 120-day ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

President Donald Trump has also called on a crackdown on flavored e-cigarettes.

Trump said earlier this month, “We can’t allow people to get sick, and we can’t have our youth be so affected.”