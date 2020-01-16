Gov. Baker announces bill to overhaul state police

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has unveiled legislation aimed at overhauling the way Massachusetts State Police hires, promotes and disciplines troopers.

The measure announced Thursday includes jettisoning a mandate that the agency’s commander be appointed from within.

The proposed overhaul comes as the agency deals with corruption, mismanagement and misconduct scandals.

The Republican governor made the announcement with recently appointed State Police Col. Christopher Mason at the State Police Training Academy in New Braintree.

The bill would streamline the process for suspending officers without pay and let agencies recover damages from police officers who submit false claims for hours worked.

