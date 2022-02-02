Girlfriend of Boston officer found dead pleads not guilty to motor vehicle homicide

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Mansfield woman accused of hitting and killing a Boston police officer with her car over the weekend faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Karen Read, 41, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the death of her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe, early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors said O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank outside of a Canton home. O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Read dropped O’Keefe off at the Fairview Road home and hit him as she was leaving, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Read told officers the two had been out drinking with friends prior to the incident, adding that she dropped him off and went home because she was not feeling well.

Read admitted she didn’t see O’Keefe go inside, according to prosecutors, and discovered one of the rear taillights on her car was broken later that morning.

In addition to manslaughter, Read has also been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide.

Read was arraigned in Stoughton District Court, where a judge ordered her to have no contact with O’Keefe’s family.

She was released on $50,000 cash bail. Read’s attorney argued that she had no criminal intent and is devastated by O’Keefe’s death.

The Boston Police Department released a statement regarding O’Keefe’s death, describing him as “a kind person” who was dedicated to his family.

“[He] will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privledge of meeting him,” the statement said. “At this time, we are stunned and saddened and offer whatever support we can to John’s family.”

Read is scheduled to return to court on March 1 for a probable cause hearing.