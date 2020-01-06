Girl stabbed, boy arrested at Massachusetts middle school

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy stabbed a girl at a Massachusetts middle school before the start of classes on Monday.

Rockport Chief John Horvath said the girl suffered serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A school resource officer was on the scene at Rockport Middle School almost immediately after the 7:30 a.m. assault.

The suspect had already fled but was located outside the school and arrested.

The girl, whose age was not disclosed, was taken to the hospital. No names were made public because of their ages, but both were students at the school.