Girl, 13, killed in Wareham dirt bike crash

WAREHAM, Mass (WPRI) — A 13-year-old girl was killed and a man was injured in a dirt bike crash in Wareham Monday afternoon, according to the Plymouth Country District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said officers responded to the Wareham MX Park off Cranberry Lane for reports of a crash with injuries.

An investigation into the incident revealed the victim, Ava Pioppi, of Carver, Mass., lost control of her dirt bike after landing a jump. The DA’s office said she then swerved into the other lane and collided with the man’s dirt bike.

Both were transported to Tobey Hospital, where Pioppi was pronounced dead. The man, who has not been identified, was treated for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

