Mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium opens for select health care workers, first responders

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The home of the New England Patriots is now home to Massachusetts’ first mass vaccination site.

CIC Health’s mass clinic at Gillette Stadium opened for select health care workers and first responders on Friday.

The site will officially open on Monday with the hope of administering 300 doses per day, but Gov. Charlie Baker said he hopes the clinic will eventually increase that to 5,000 doses.

“Initially we are starting a five day a week operation. One of the next levers we are going to pull to increase capacity is to move to a seven day a week operation, after the second or third week,” CIC Health Chief Operations Officer Rachel Wilson said. “At that point we expect to be able to expand again two-fold, and get up to 2,500 people vaccinated each day.”

Vaccines are available by appointment only, and CIC Health reports time slots for Monday and Tuesday are already full. Eligible residents are able to make an appointment through cic-health.com.

The Gillette Stadium Covid-19 vaccination site will officially open Monday. They say Monday and Tuesday's slots are full with about 300 shots per day. These appointments are available for healthcare workers and first responders @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/vF18uvva6U — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) January 15, 2021

While CIC Health staff members tell 12 News people can be in and out within a half hour, they also have the opportunity to sit in the stands, which is something football fans haven’t been able to do for more than a year.

Catherine Hatley, an X-ray technologist, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the site. She called the process “seamless.”

“I felt very comfortable here,” she said.

Hatley admitted that the idea of going to a mass clinic worried her at first, but she was impressed with how they were able to repurpose the stadium.

CIC Health Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Rodrigo Martinez reassured those who are worried about crowds that large groups of residents waiting to get vaccinated will not be a problem.

“Even if we do a vaccination every five minutes, the idea is we do not have long lines,” Martinez said. “That’s what we’ve learned from CIC Health’s testing operations and bringing that expertise to vaccinations.”

CIC Health said the vaccination site at Gillette Stadium will definitely be open long enough to serve the general public.