Funeral services set for Mass. family members killed in Florida crash

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A wake and funeral Mass for four members of a Massachusetts family who died in a car crash during a school vacation trip to Florida are scheduled for this weekend.

The wake for Josephine Fay, her daughter Julie Smith, her grandson Jaxon and her granddaughter Scarlett is scheduled for Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth.

A funeral Mass will be held at the same church Saturday.

Fay, Julie Smith and Scarlett Smith died at the scene of the Feb. 18 crash.

Jaxon Smith died at the hospital the following day. Four other members of the family survived.

