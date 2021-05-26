Full flag garden returns to Boston Common this year

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A memorial flag garden on the Boston Common that honors every service member from Massachusetts who has died in war is back in its full glory this year.

Fully vaccinated health care workers, military and other volunteers gathered on the Common on Wednesday to plant 37,000 small U.S. flags, each one representing a fallen service member dating to the Revolutionary War.

Last year the flag garden was set up on a limited basis, with about 1,000 flags placed 6 feet apart because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

