‘Fueled by white supremacy’: DA releases alleged motive behind Massachusetts shooter

WINTHROP, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators say the man who shot and killed two Black people in Winthrop, Massachusetts last month left behind hate-filled journals.

The motive wasn’t clear at first, but Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Nathan Allen had racist, hate-filled ideology since Middle School.

Police say the 28-year-old was carrying two handguns when he stole a truck and allegedly shot the two Winthrop residents on June 26. When police arrived on scene, they exchanged gunfire with Allen. He was shot multiple times by police and died.

The two victims were Air Force veteran Ramonda Cooper and retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper David Green.

In Allen’s apartment, investigators say they found volumes of white supremacy literature and that Allen had drawn swastikas in his journals.

One quote that was written said Allen believed racism to be healthy and natural, and that holding it in was bad for you.

Other quotes included, “1 million years of evolution molded me to hate these subhumans,” and, “white people are the world’s apex predators.”

“Mr. Allen’s ideology was not bred here and has no home here. He didn’t go to school here and he didn’t grow up here,” Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said. “These are disgusting, despicable comments that everyone has to get up and denounce.”

According to police, Allen had no criminal record, and that his wife was unaware of his intentions.