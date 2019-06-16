Franklin police issue warning about suspicious incidents involving children

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Franklin, Massachusetts are alerting the public following a suspicious incident in the town on Friday.

Police say a student of Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter School was walking on Oak Street when she was approached by a vehicle.

The child told police that the male driver motioned for her to come to the vehicle.

Police said a neighbor saw the incident and called the child over to her before anything further occurred.

This is latest report of a suspicious activity in Franklin and surrounding communities involving school children, according to police.

Police said descriptions of suspects and vehicles aren’t consistent and they couldn’t say if the incidents are related, but that they are taking each report seriously.

Police are encouraging parents to talk to their children about what to do if approached by strangers, and to practice a buddy system walking around town.